Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 5,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Naked Wines Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

