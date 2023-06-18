NanoString Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the typical volume of 544 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at NanoString Technologies

In related news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

