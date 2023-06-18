NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

