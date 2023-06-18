National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
