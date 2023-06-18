National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.