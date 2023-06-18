National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Acquires 28,634 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).

National Grid Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.34. The company has a market cap of £38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 844.29 ($10.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 7,534.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Grid Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.97).

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.