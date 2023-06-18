National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Acquires 28,634 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.34. The company has a market cap of £38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 844.29 ($10.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 7,534.25%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
