National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

