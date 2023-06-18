Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

