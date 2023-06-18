Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 850 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 65,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

