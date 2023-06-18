Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $481,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,046.4% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

