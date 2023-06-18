Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys $73,340.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $73,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,622,359 shares in the company, valued at $41,002,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

