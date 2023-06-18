Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 5,350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

