New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

