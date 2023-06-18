Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.29 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

