Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

