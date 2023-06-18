Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTNX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

