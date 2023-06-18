NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 3.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 117.41% and a negative net margin of 301.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

