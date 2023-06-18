NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 3.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
NuZee Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 117.41% and a negative net margin of 301.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NuZee Company Profile
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.
