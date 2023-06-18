NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average is $245.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

