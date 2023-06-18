NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 330.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

