NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $437.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

