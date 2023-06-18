NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,990.38 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $6,000.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,773.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5,304.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

