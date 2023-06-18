OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.13 on Thursday. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.20.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 141,576 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 1,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 218,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 606,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

