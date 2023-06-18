Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Opera Price Performance

OPRA stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

