OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.89 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

