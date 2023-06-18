Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

