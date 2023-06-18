OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 59.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

