Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

