Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 579.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

