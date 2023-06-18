Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.16.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 126.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

