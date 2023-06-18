Park National Corp OH Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

