Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $675.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

