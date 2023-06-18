Park National Corp OH Makes New $202,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

