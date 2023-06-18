Park National Corp OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.