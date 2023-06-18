Park National Corp OH Makes New $213,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

