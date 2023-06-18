Park National Corp OH Sells 17,376 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

