Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $377.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

