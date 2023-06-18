PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

