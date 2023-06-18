PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

