PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,079. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

