Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $49,500.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

