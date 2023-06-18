Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

