Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

