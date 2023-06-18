PepGen Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.99). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,111 shares of company stock worth $181,382. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PepGen by 146.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

