PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.