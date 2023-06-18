PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

