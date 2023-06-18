Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,210 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Perficient worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

PRFT opened at $78.67 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

