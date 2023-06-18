Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

