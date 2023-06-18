Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

