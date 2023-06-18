Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

