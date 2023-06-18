Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

