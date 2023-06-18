Platform Technology Partners Acquires 30,000 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 276.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Rover Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rover Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.